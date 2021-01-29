TV Ratings: Walker Holds Up in Week 2, Legacies Rises

The CW has a hit on its hands with Walker.

Walker Season 1 Episode 2 had 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The series held 81% in the demo and 86% of total viewers from last week's debut, a decent hold week-to-week.

Reboots, in general, typically have bigger drop-offs post-premiere due to the curiosity factor wearing off.

After that, Legacies Season 3 Episode 2 perked up to 733,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo, up a bit from last week's premiere.

Over on ABC, its game show line-up continued to sink, with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (6.4 million/0.8 rating) and The Chase (4.7 million/0.6 rating) losing more ground.

The Hustler was steady at 3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on FOX, Call Me Kat (2.4 million/0.6 rating) was up a tenth vs. last week, while Hell's Kitchen (2.5 million/0.7 rating) and Last Man Standing (2.5 million/0.4 rating) were steady.

NBC's Mr. Mayor (3.2 million/0.5 rating) and Superstore (2 million/0.4 rating) were both on par with last week's results.

