TV Ratings: Walker Premieres Well, Legacies Does Not

It was a big night for The CW.

The network's return to original programming continued with Walker's series premiere and the return of Legacies.

Walker Season 1 Episode 1 packed a punch in total viewers, drawing 2.4 million total viewers.

This number is the network's largest audience since January 2018, and the largest in the slot since December 2016.

In the demo, the Jared Padalecki-fronted reboot of the Chuck Norris classic had a 0.4 rating.

Last season, the top show on The CW was The Flash at 1.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, so this is a winning start for Walker.

The large tune-in could be attributed to the fact this is a reboot of a beloved series, and of course, Padalecki, who recently wrapped a 15-year run on Supernatural.

After that, Legacies Season 3 Episode 1 had 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- right on par with last season's average.

These numbers are somewhat disappointing when you consider the fact that it had a much stronger lead-in than usual.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (6.1 million/0.8 rating) continued its descent -- down over 30 percent this week.

The Chase (4.3 million/0.7 rating) and The Hustler (2.7 million/0.5 rating) were also on the downside.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (7.2 million/0.8 rating), B Positive (5 million/0.6 rating), Mom (4.9 million/0.6 rating), The Unicorn (3.5 million/0.4 rating), and Star Trek: Discovery (1.8 million/0.2 rating) were all up.

Hell's Kitchen (2.5 million/0.7 rating) and Call Me Kat (2.5 million/0.5 rating) were both steady for FOX, but Last Man Standing (2.5 million/0.4 rating) came down to a series low in the demo.

NBC's Mr. Mayor (3.1 million/0.5 rating), Superstore (2.2 million/0.4 rating), and SVU (3.6 million/0.6 rating) were each down a tick.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.