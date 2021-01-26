Vikings: Valhalla Casts The Walking Dead, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Stars, & More!

The next chapter of the Vikings saga is starting to take shape.

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the cast of its forthcoming sequel series, Vikings Valhalla.

Sam Corlett (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Frida Gustavsson (Swoon), Leo Suter (The Liberator), Bradley Freegard (Keeping Faith), Jóhannes Jóhannesson (Cursed), Laura Berlin (Immenhof – The Adventure of a Summer), David Oakes (The Pillars of the Earth), and Caroline Henderson (Tuya Siempre) are set as series regulars and Pollyanna McIntosh and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen will recur.

The sequel begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror.

These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.

Here are the official character breakdowns:

SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON

A Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world, Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER

Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

LEO SUTER is HARALD SIGURDSSON

Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.

BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE

The King of Denmark. A wise, savvy and ruthless Viking leader.

Keeps his friends close and enemies closer. His ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

JÓHANNES JÓHANNESSON is OLAF HARALDSON

Olaf is Harald’s older half-brother. He is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian.

LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY

The young, ambitious Emma of Normandy is from the Norman court and of Viking blood. Politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

DAVID OAKES is EARL GODWIN

The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far.

CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON

A great warrior and tolerant leader, Haakon rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time.

She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

Select recurring characters include:

POLLYANNA McINTOSH as QUEEN ÆLFGIFU

Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark has a hand to play in the political power struggles unfolding in Northern Europe.

She uses her charm and guile to great effect as she promotes the interests of her Mercian homeland and tries to assert herself in Canute's growing power structure.

ASBJØRN KROGH NISSEN is JARL KÅRE -

Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways.

News of the casting comes a month after the original series wrapped its sixth -- and final -- season on Amazon Prime.

