Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did the 126 survive the latest disaster?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2, the gang tried to save everyone after a volcanic eruption in Austin.

Patching Up a Kid - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2

The big locations in peril included a mini-golf court, as well as a scorpion-filled food truck.

Yes, scorpions!

Meanwhile, TK tried to get through to his mother that her return was not needed due to the distance between them.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Grace: It's hard being back isn't it?
Tommy: Honestly Gracie. It's been hell.
Grace: Oh no, ma'am! Now you tell me who had been giving you a hard time, and I'll have Judd come in here and beat them up. Unless it's Judd, then you leave it to me. I got you.
Tommy: Judd has been my champion. And I can't ask for a better group of people. It's just the last time I wore this uniform, my girls didn't exist. 

TK: Speaking of parents. When am I going to meet yours?
Carlos: you want some punch?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2 Photos

On the Line - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2
Patching Up a Kid - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2
Patience - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2
Questioning Authority - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2
Questioning Authority - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2
Tommy and Gracie - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2
