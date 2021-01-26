Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did the 9-1-1 manage to save everyone?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 2, massive mudslides arrived in Los Angeles thanks to the dam breaking.

Ready To Work - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 2

Athena was pushed to her limit as she tried to save an agoraphobic woman after her house collapsed.

Meanwhile, Bobby, Hen, and Eddie rushed to save hikers endangered by the falling of the Hollywood sign.

Elsewhere, Buck and Chimney worked together to rescue a pregnant woman trapped in a submerged house.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Firefighter: The Hollywood sign.
Buck: Where'd the rest of it?
Firefighter: Downhill. Got word the 'H' landed just west of here. There were some hikers in the area.
Chimney: I guess they should have bought a vowel.

Sylvia: This is why I don't leave the house. Bad things happen.
Athena: Pretty sure this bad thing happened while we were still inside the house.

