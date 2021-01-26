Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did the 9-1-1 manage to save everyone?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 2, massive mudslides arrived in Los Angeles thanks to the dam breaking.

Athena was pushed to her limit as she tried to save an agoraphobic woman after her house collapsed.

Meanwhile, Bobby, Hen, and Eddie rushed to save hikers endangered by the falling of the Hollywood sign.

Elsewhere, Buck and Chimney worked together to rescue a pregnant woman trapped in a submerged house.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.