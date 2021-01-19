Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 1

at .

Did Spencer manage to bounce back?

On All American Season 3 Episode 1, tensions mounted when he gave an interview that was misinterpreted and he had to explain to the people he loved that he was wrong. 

Project Finished - All American Season 3 Episode 1

With his old teammates struggling without him, he also had to make a decision about his future. 

Elsewhere, Coop continued to get closer to achieving her dreams, but she was in trouble after a deal that went wrong. 

Watch All American Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Spencer: Y'all gonna see plenty of me. Ain't nothin' gonna change.
Jordan: Except the color of your jersey. And winning the state title this year.

Spencer: Coming back home to Crenshaw after being in Beverly, the city just hits differently. I like sitting here, getting to slowly enjoy it again.
Chris: I'm hot and I'm tired. Whatever nostalgic Kool-Aid you're sipping on, I want no part of that. I just want to get to Beverly before next year.

All American Season 3 Episode 1

All American Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Back Together - All American Season 3 Episode 1
Project Finished - All American Season 3 Episode 1
Waiting For Big Event - All American Season 3 Episode 1
Twin Power - All American Season 3 Episode 1
Annual Tradition - All American Season 3 Episode 1
Publicity Misstep -- Tall - All American Season 3 Episode 1
  1. All American
  2. All American Season 3
  3. All American Season 3 Episode 1
  4. Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 1