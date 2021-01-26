Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Spencer and Billy fix their standing with the football team before it was too late?

On All American Season 3 Episode 2, the duo was shocked about the less than enthusiastic reception to their arrival.

Meanwhile, Jordan was shocked at who the new football coach at West Beverly turned out to be, and made his feelings known.

Elsewhere, Coop and Layla got into an argument cover Coop's tour paycheck, which resulted in a wild revelation about Patience.

