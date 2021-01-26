Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Spencer and Billy fix their standing with the football team before it was too late?

On All American Season 3 Episode 2, the duo was shocked about the less than enthusiastic reception to their arrival.

Position at Risk - All American Season 3 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Jordan was shocked at who the new football coach at West Beverly turned out to be, and made his feelings known.

Elsewhere, Coop and Layla got into an argument cover Coop's tour paycheck, which resulted in a wild revelation about Patience.

17 Satisfying Moments of Iconic LGBTQ+ Happiness on TV
All American Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

This is where you should say, 'It's great to see you, Vanessa.' Or we can just stand here in awkward silence.

Vanessa [to Asher]

The only reason you're back here is to fix what you broke. So I hope, for your sake, that you fix it.

Frosto [to Spencer]

Cost of Business - All American Season 3 Episode 2
Position at Risk - All American Season 3 Episode 2
Second Opinion -- Tall - All American Season 3 Episode 2
Giving Up Her Secret - All American Season 3 Episode 2
Laying Down the Law - All American Season 3 Episode 2
Getting Caught - All American Season 3 Episode 2
