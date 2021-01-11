Watch American Gods Online: Season 3 Episode 1

How did Shadow Moon feel about his new lease on life?

On American Gods Season 3 Episode 1, things appeared to be in good standing for him when we picked up after a long time.

Shadowmoon Returns - American Gods

Meanwhile, a surprising new ally popped up, intent on making someone close to him pay for a past mistake.

With his old world and new world clashing, Shadow Moon had to make a decision about the future.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Wednesday: I've got nothing to do with this fuckin' background check they're running on you.
Shadow: Oh, yet you seem to know all about it?

Shadow: Mother fucker.
Wednesday: As charged! Like the new look. Less severe.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 1

