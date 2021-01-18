Watch American Gods Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Shadow make his great escape from Mr. Wednesday?

Loyalties were thrown into question on American Gods Season 3 Episode 2 when the supposed hero was forced to make a play for power.

The simmering tension fated to turn into a war put everyone at odds because of a secret from the Gods.

With this secret threatening to tear everyone apart, there was a lot of back and forth.

Use the video above to watch American Gods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.