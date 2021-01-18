Watch American Gods Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did Shadow make his great escape from Mr. Wednesday?

Loyalties were thrown into question on American Gods Season 3 Episode 2 when the supposed hero was forced to make a play for power.

Shadow at the Foundry - American Gods Season 3 Episode 1

The simmering tension fated to turn into a war put everyone at odds because of a secret from the Gods.

With this secret threatening to tear everyone apart, there was a lot of back and forth.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Now, while Lakeside is know for its fishing, it's the to-die-for pasties that put us on the map. Every delicious bite is like a warm hug. But you know what really makes this place special? The people! Everyone here genuinely cares for their neighbor. It's in everything they do. This spirit was passed down to us by the town's first citizen and benefactor, Lester Hamilton. And when he died, he left Lakeside his fortune so that its citizens would propser. All he asked in return was that we held onto some of his old world traditions. So every year, we hold an ice festival to celebrate his generosity and give thanks for our magical little town and its nordic heritage. I think you're gonna like it here.

Ann-Marie

Ann-Marie: What a beautiful klunker.
Shadow: Klunker?
Ann-Marie: Every year, we take a wreck, we put it out on the lake, and then folks guess the date and the time when it will break through the ice come spring. And then the winner splits the pot with the high school. It's really fun! You're gonna love it.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 2

Shadow's Magical Moment - American Gods Season 3 Episode 2
Buffalo Appearance - American Gods Season 3 Episode 2
Get In on the Klunker Action - American Gods Season 3 Episode 2
Shadow Enjoys a Cuppa Joe - American Gods Season 3 Episode 2
Salim at the Funeral - American Gods Season 3 Episode 2
Ann-Marie Grins at Shadow - American Gods Season 3 Episode 2
