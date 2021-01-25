Watch American Gods Online: Season 3 Episode 3

at .

Did Wednesday get his wish?

On American Gods Season 3 Episode 3, a desperate mission to save Demeter kicked off, but not everyone was impressed with the results.

Shadow's Magical Moment - American Gods Season 3 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Shadow went on a different search mission when a story about a missing girl took over the town, and he set out to get answers.

Elsewhere, a dream of Bilquis made one of the characters think about everything differently.

Watch American Gods Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch American Gods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

American Gods Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

Wednesday: Why do I keep feeling like I've forgotten something. A gift! I mean, how can I arrive empty-handed to discuss a reunion with such an extraordinary woman, huh? So what's it to be? Pigs entrails or calla lilies?
Cordelia: Pigs entrails. I bet she doesn't get that every day.
Wednesday: Nah. It's gotta be calla lilies.

A favor followed by a lecture is not a favor at all.

Wednesday

American Gods Season 3 Episode 3

American Gods Season 3 Episode 3 Photos

Laura Takes in a Movie OG - American Gods Season 3 Episode 3
Laura Takes In a Movie - American Gods Season 3 Episode 3
Blythe Danner as Demeter - American Gods Season 3 Episode 3
Gifts for a Goddess - American Gods Season 3 Episode 3
Read the Pamphlet - American Gods Season 3 Episode 3
Ticket to Ride - American Gods Season 3 Episode 3
  1. American Gods
  2. American Gods Season 3
  3. American Gods Season 3 Episode 3
  4. Watch American Gods Online: Season 3 Episode 3