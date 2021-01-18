Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 1

What happened to Kate Kane?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1, the gang scrambled when Gotham's protector went missing.

After some digging, they realized that a new person had taken on the mantle and stole the costumed donned by the hero.

Meanwhile, Ryan Wilder was introduced, and it was clear from the jump that she had a big reason to be in Gotham City.

Elsewhere, Alice made a startling decision that put many lives on the line.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.