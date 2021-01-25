Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 3 Episode 1

at .

Did the Charmed ones survive their brush with The Faction?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1, Mel, Macy, and Maggie kicked off a dangerous mission to get the upper hand on the people who wanted magic all for themselves.

Maggie - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 - Charmed (2018)

Meanwhile, Mel had to weigh up whether her new relationship was working for her as it grew more serious.

Elsewhere, the mansion was in jeopardy after the arrival of a mysterious visitor.

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Jimmy: Is this the part where bad cop makes an empty threat?
Mel: No, Jimmy. This is the part where you give me the word, or I melt you into a puddle, wipe you up, and throw you into the trash.

Hildegrim: I could guide you there if you like, but you understand my services come at a high price, too.
Harry: Oh, let me guess, one of our souls? Hmm? Perhaps possession of our bodies for a day?
Hildegrim: What? No, weirdo.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Mel - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 - Charmed (2018)
Maggie - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 - Charmed (2018)
Macy - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 - Charmed (2018)
Harry - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 - Charmed (2018)
Macy and Harry - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 - Charmed (2018)
Trouble in Paradise - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 1 - Charmed (2018)
