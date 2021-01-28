Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 4

Did Boden take a step too far?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4, tensions mounted when he completed a task assigned to him by headquarters.

He made a startling connection that had a profound effect on him, making him question many things in his life.

Meanwhile, Gallo was forced to make a surprise rescue mission of their own in one of the most harrowing scenes in the series' history.

Elsewhere, Mouch felt like Firehouse 51 was too quiet so he reignited a wild feud that caused a huge division.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.