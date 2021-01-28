Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 4

at .

Did Boden take a step too far?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4, tensions mounted when he completed a task assigned to him by headquarters.

Casey leader - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4

He made a startling connection that had a profound effect on him, making him question many things in his life.

Meanwhile, Gallo was forced to make a surprise rescue mission of their own in one of the most harrowing scenes in the series' history.

Elsewhere, Mouch felt like Firehouse 51 was too quiet so he reignited a wild feud that caused a huge division.

Watch Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4 Quotes

Boden: I don’t think Benny lifted a hammer in 15 years.
Severide: Sounds about right. You know it’s been two years since his funeral. I still have expect him to show up at headquarters on my case about scuffs on my shoes.
Boden: Yeah, whenever my father came home from patrol, he was always hungry and tired and made himself a snack. Now, whenever I smell burnt popcorn I think of him. Funny what things remind us. Hey, no matter the reason, I’m glad you came.
Severide: Don’t get all sappy on me.

Casey: How are we doing, Sydney?
Sydney: The ironic thing is I work at Kitten Claws.
Casey: Really?
Sydney: My stage name is Vanilla Thunder. Not really, I’m in marketing.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4 Photos

Gallo surprise - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4
Casey leader - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4
Mackey collar - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4
Gallo and Mackey - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4
Casey in charge - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4
Severide talk - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4
  1. Chicago Fire
  2. Chicago Fire Season 9
  3. Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 4
  4. Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 4