Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Did Dr. Halsted find himself in the firing line?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3, one of his trial patients experienced worrying symptoms, and he had to make a split-second choice about the treatment.

Teaming Up - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Dr. Marcel was forced to face up to the past when someone showed up at the hospital looking for him.

Elsewhere, things took a surprising turn when Dr. Charles and April teamed up to take on a mysterious patient.

Watch Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3 Online

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3 Quotes

Sharon: Dr. Choi, I just got off with the the board and they're concerned about your projections for next month.
Choi: I understand, but with North shutting its ED, we had to ramp up for the influx of patients.
Sharon: And I'm sure you're doing everything you can, but with the losses we sustained from treating COVID, they're watching every penny.

Marcel: Dr. Manning. You're looking so... what's the word? Decontaminated.
Nat: Thank you. And I'm sensing a temperature on you of what... 98.4?

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3 Photos

Investigating a Mystery - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3
Teaming Up - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3
A Clinical Trial - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3
A Mysterious Patient - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3
A Matter of Life or Death - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3
A Former Acquaintance/Tall - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3
