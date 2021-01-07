Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 3

at .

Did Ruzek and Burgess bond over their latest case?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3, they faced up to their past as they tried to help a child unmask the people who murdered her family.

Figuring It Out - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Upton pondered a permanent move to the FBI after a job offer came her way.

How did her colleagues feel about her big decision after so many changes in the team?

Watch Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3 Photos

Investigating the Scene - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3
Figuring It Out - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3
Saving Makayla - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3
Crime Scene - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3
All Options on the Table - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3
Working the Case - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 8
  3. Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 3