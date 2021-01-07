Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 3

Did Ruzek and Burgess bond over their latest case?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3, they faced up to their past as they tried to help a child unmask the people who murdered her family.

Meanwhile, Upton pondered a permanent move to the FBI after a job offer came her way.

How did her colleagues feel about her big decision after so many changes in the team?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.