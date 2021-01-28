Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 4

Did Samantha get the story she needed to proceed with the case of the week?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 4, Samantha found herself questioning the person in the frame for the murder of a cop when it seemed like he had it out for the cop.

Always Ready to Help - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 4

With conflicting stories, Intelligence had to come to a conclusion about the mission before it was too late.

Elsewhere, Voight made a daring plan to get the upper hand in his battle, but he was in deep trouble from the get-go.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 4 Quotes

Ruzek: So, I'm guessing...
Voight: Well, you don't get to guess, not on this one.

Look, I know who your dad was, and I know what he did. But if something happens, and you don't go see him, then you're gonna carry this for the rest of your life. So don't do it for him, just do it for you.

Halstead

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 4

