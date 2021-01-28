Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 4

Did Samantha get the story she needed to proceed with the case of the week?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 4, Samantha found herself questioning the person in the frame for the murder of a cop when it seemed like he had it out for the cop.

With conflicting stories, Intelligence had to come to a conclusion about the mission before it was too late.

Elsewhere, Voight made a daring plan to get the upper hand in his battle, but he was in deep trouble from the get-go.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.