Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 9 Episode 3

Did Mike send Ryan in the right direction?

A huge corporate job was on the horizon for Ryan Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 3, but he struggled with nerves about the interview.

Meanwhile, Mandy and Kile attempted to make Ed's bucket list dream come true after finding a secret file on his computer.

What did they reveal to the family as they kicked off their plan?

Use the video above to watch Last Man Standing online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.