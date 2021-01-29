Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 9 Episode 5

Did Vanessa make the right call?

Ed was shocked on Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 5 when Vanessa urged him to revive Outdoorman's Toddler campaign.

However, she was put on the spot when he said she had to choose between her two granddaughters for the ad.

Meanwhile, Ryan's plan to buy a house on Mike's street hit a major snag when Mike said he didn't want him there.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.