Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 6

Did Olivia manage to save her career?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6, her actions were called into question, leading to her wondering whether her career was about to come to a close.

Meanwhile, Carisi took on a powerful judge when he inexplicably dismissed the rape case of a university student.

Meanwhile, the rest of the gang tried to make sense of a stunning blast from the past.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.