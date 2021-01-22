Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 6

at .

Did Olivia manage to save her career?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6, her actions were called into question, leading to her wondering whether her career was about to come to a close.

Role Play/Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Carisi took on a powerful judge when he inexplicably dismissed the rape case of a university student.

Meanwhile, the rest of the gang tried to make sense of a stunning blast from the past.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6 Quotes

Fin: The old boy network is strong out East.
Kat: So is the corruption.

I just found out that Gallagher wasn't supposed to be assigned this case. He birddogged it. He used all of us, show boating to start his political career.

Calhoun

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6 Photos

Justice Denied - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6
Playing With Fire - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6
Taking On a Judge/Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6
Victimized on Campus - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6
Challenging Corruption - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6
Grappling With Power - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 22
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 6
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 6