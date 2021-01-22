Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did the gang manage to save Hope and Landon?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 1, things took a dangerous turn when a new monster arrived at the school.

Alaric was forced to make some tough decisions to change things.

Meanwhile, Rafael returned to the school still under the Necromancer's spell.

What did the villain want with the youngster after months of pursuit?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.