Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did the gang manage to save Hope and Landon?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 1, things took a dangerous turn when a new monster arrived at the school.

A Tense Moment - Legacies Season 3 Episode 1

Alaric was forced to make some tough decisions to change things.

Meanwhile, Rafael returned to the school still under the Necromancer's spell.

What did the villain want with the youngster after months of pursuit?

Legacies Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Lizzie: A freaking field day? As in an entire day spent in an actual field? That’s your plan to get everyone to stop looking at Jo like she’s an axe murderer?
Alaric: You got a better one?
Lizzie: I’m so glad that you asked. Based on my own personal growth, I have created a 17 step approach.
Alaric: Elizabeth, I have got time for exactly one step and that involves you looking out for your sister while I deal with Landon, among many other things.
Lizzie: Dad, it’s not possible. I’ll have to deploy the nuclear option, which is me backsliding to using my mean girl bully tactics to persuade everyone to forgive and forget all the awful things that Jo did, and I’m just not that person anymore.

Alyssa: Sorry, just for clarification. Does our community include your daughter who murdered me and held the entire school hostage to stage a grotesque display of black magic power?
Alaric: Josie is back to normal and safe.
Alyssa: Thanks to Hope, who I’m noticing isn’t here at the asscrack of dawn like the rest of us. So much for unity, I guess.
Alaric: Hope, I’m sure you all can understand, was hit hard by what happened to Landon and she’s just taking some time for herself.
Wade: Speaking of, how is my boy Landon?
Alaric: Getting Landon back is my top priority and I won’t stop until I do, and that would go for any one of you.
Kaleb: Okay, so what are we all supposed to do now, and why are we wearing gym clothes?
Alaric: Something you haven’t had the chance to do in far too long. Be kids. I want you to remember what it’s like to not have to worry about something you shouldn’t have to, and grow closer together in the process. Now, before you ask me how.
M.G.: As president of the Student Activities Committee, I would like to welcome you all to the first-ever Salvatore School field day. The buses are waiting for you outside. Don’t forget to bring your smile.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 1

