Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did the students manage to save Rafael?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 2, things took a dangerous turn at the school when Rafael came down with a mysterious illness.

As the teens tried to save him, Alaric met up with an old friend to discuss what would happen next for the school.

Elsewhere, Alyssa schemed with the Necromancer to take down the school, leading to a wild development.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.