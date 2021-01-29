Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did the students manage to save Rafael?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 2, things took a dangerous turn at the school when Rafael came down with a mysterious illness.

What Are You, Raf? - Legacies

As the teens tried to save him, Alaric met up with an old friend to discuss what would happen next for the school.

Elsewhere, Alyssa schemed with the Necromancer to take down the school, leading to a wild development.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Alyssa: And will it cause pain and suffering at the school?
Sphinx: Yes, and it will leave one person dead.

Alaric: When Kaleb compelled you, he said you would help in a life or death situation.
Mac: Okay, what is it?

