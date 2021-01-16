Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Did Magnum manage to save all of his friends?

A hurricane rocked the island on Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 5, forcing everyone to take shelter inside La Mariana.

However, two armed killers escaped during the storm and made a beeline for the restaurant.

Elsewhere, Rick had to confess to TC that he let the insurance lapse on the bar, leading to a wild confrontation.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.