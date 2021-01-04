Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 7

at .

Did Deeks get his job back?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7, FLETC arrived in the office to assess whether the former agent would make a good agent. 

Taking Cover - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 6

With his career on the line, Deeks reflected on the past and pondered his future. 

Meanwhile, Callen tried to have an important conversation with Arkady, but what did it mean for his time with the team?

Elsewhere, the rest of the team investigated the murder of an agent who set out to give classified information. 

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7 Quotes

Kensi: Hey, you're going to do great today.
Deeks: I'm going to do great today.

When you give up time, that's when you get where you need to be.

Arkady [to Callen]

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7 Photos

Help From Ops - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7
Couple Chat - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7
A Good Agent -- Tall - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7
Cutting-Edge Technology - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7
Seeking Doctor - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7
Trying to Talk - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7
  1. NCIS: Los Angeles
  2. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12
  3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7
  4. Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 7