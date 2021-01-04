Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 7

Did Deeks get his job back?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7, FLETC arrived in the office to assess whether the former agent would make a good agent.

With his career on the line, Deeks reflected on the past and pondered his future.

Meanwhile, Callen tried to have an important conversation with Arkady, but what did it mean for his time with the team?

Elsewhere, the rest of the team investigated the murder of an agent who set out to give classified information.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.