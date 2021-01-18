Watch NCIS: New Orleans Online: Season 7 Episode 7

What was Carter's mother hiding?

On NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 7, things took a turn when Carter refused to talk to the FBI for a background check on her behalf.

Meanwhile, Sebastian formed a bond with a key witness who was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, a Navy therapist was brutally murdered and the team had to find out what happened.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: New Orleans online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.