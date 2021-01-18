Watch NCIS: New Orleans Online: Season 7 Episode 7

What was Carter's mother hiding?

On NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 7, things took a turn when Carter refused to talk to the FBI for a background check on her behalf.

Finding a Torpedo - NCIS: New Orleans

Meanwhile, Sebastian formed a bond with a key witness who was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, a Navy therapist was brutally murdered and the team had to find out what happened.

