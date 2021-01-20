Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 4

Did McGee get some rest away from the confines of the office?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 4, his vacation was thrown into question when it emerged that someone the NCIS was tracking was close to the spot he was staying.

Calming Her Nerves - NCIS Season 18 Episode 4

With Gibbs determined to track the villain down before they slipped through the cracks, he had a big request to make.

Meanwhile, the truth about the drug ring that caused Fornell's daughter's overdose came to light, but who was in the firing line?

Watch NCIS Season 18 Episode 4 Online

NCIS Season 18 Episode 4 Quotes

You do know you're in The Bahamas, right?

Clarence [to McGee]

Torres: What do I have to do to get a vacation in The Bahamas?
Jack: Have twins?

