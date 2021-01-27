Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 6

Did Bishop and Torres survive?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 6, the pair investigated a tip about smuggled weapons, but found themselves locked up in an abandoned jail cell.

With no details about where they went, the rest of the NCIS scrambled to make sure they were found safe.

Meanwhile, Jack made a decision about her future with the NCIS, and Gibbs was scared about the future.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.