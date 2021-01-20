Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 2

at .

Did Bright manage to keep it together?

On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2, things took a dangerous turn when a priest was found murdered.

Will Ainsley Remember? - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2

It made Bright remember another trauma from his childhood, something that he couldn't push aside.

Meanwhile, Ainsley was at odds with her mother over how to progress her career amid recent events.

Did Bright help her out of her funk?

Watch Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Both my kids are in such a good place. I've never felt prouder.

Martin

Jessica: Why haven't you been seeing your therapist?
Malcolm: Good morning, mother. Nice ambush.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2 Photos

Jessica's Decision -Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2
Will Ainsley Remember? - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2
Whitly Brunch - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2
A Devoted Dad - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2
Caught in a Cycle - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2
The Candelabra - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2
  1. Prodigal Son
  2. Prodigal Son Season 2
  3. Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 2
  4. Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 2