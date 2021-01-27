Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 3

What secret did Bright unmask this week?

On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 3, Bright's former headmaster was found murdered, triggering another memory from the past.

Meanwhile, Jessica questioned whether her decision to end things with Gil was a good idea.

Elsewhere, JT anticipated the birth of his baby, but he worried he wouldn't be able to spend time away from his job.

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.