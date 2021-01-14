Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 5

Did the gang manage to find Ray?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 5, Jason pushed the Bravo team to find out the truth about his whereabouts.

Shocking News - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 4

However, Jason considered crossing a line he never thought he would have to cross to get the answers he needed.

Did he take anyone with him?

Far away, we got a glimpse of Ray's new location, and how his life had changed.

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Clay: Sonny, carrot before stick.
Sonny: This job is turning you into a real pacifist, Mahatma Gandhi.

Ray's out there somewhere and he needs us. We're going to go out and find our brother and bring him home ... alive.

Jason

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 5

