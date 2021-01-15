Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Cloud 9 employees manage to agree on some new changes?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 5, the gang chatted about systemic racism in the store and changes they could make for it to be a safer environment for everyone.

Meanwhile, Glenn revealed that he was desperate to right the wrongs of the store.

But not everyone was happy about the way he went about making those changes.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

Garrett: You do realize the hair products thing isn't the end of racism? It's not even the end of racism in the store.
Dina: Oh, is this because Karen started here last week? Because she's willing to go by Jill.
Garrett: What? No! Don't you think it's messed up that we've never had a black district manager? Or that the employee handbook limits our hair length to three inches in diameter? That basically means no afros.
Dina: I guess I just never thought about any of this stuff. I mean, you've never brought it up before.
Garrett: It's not my job to call out every racist thing I come up against! It's my job to announce sales and pretend not to notice when people return used swimsuits.

Oh yeah, it takes a lot of courage to make a gesture this small this late in the game.

Garrett

Superstore Season 6 Episode 5

