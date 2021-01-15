Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Cloud 9 employees manage to agree on some new changes?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 5, the gang chatted about systemic racism in the store and changes they could make for it to be a safer environment for everyone.

Meanwhile, Glenn revealed that he was desperate to right the wrongs of the store.

But not everyone was happy about the way he went about making those changes.

