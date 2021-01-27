Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 12 Episode 1

Did Amber call off her relationship with Dimitri?

Teen Mom OG Season 12 Episode 1 picked up in the midst of COVID-19 and their long-stance relationship was starting to fall apart as Dimitri gave her a list of demands.

Meanwhile, Maci put her personal feelings aside when Bentley wanted to go to therapy with Ryan.

Elsewhere, Cheyenne revealed the details of her pregnancy as she geared up to become a mother again.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.