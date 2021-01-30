Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 4

at .

Did Liz get her revenge?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4, Red and the Task Force put a plan in motion to stop her before she went too far.

Subordinate Run Amok - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 3

However, Liz was determined to wreak as much havoc as she could in the small timeframe she had.

With her mother dead, and Red to blame, she knew she had to take him out before he got to her.

Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4 Quotes

I'm fighting a war on one fight. I'm not sure I have the strength to fight it on two.

Red [to Dembe]

We're too late.

Dembe [to Red]

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4 Photos

In the Crosshairs - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4
Protecting Red - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4
Liz's Target - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4
Unusual Playmates - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4
Seeking Liz - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4
Reluctant Dragnet - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 8
  3. The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 4