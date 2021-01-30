Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 4

Did Liz get her revenge?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 4, Red and the Task Force put a plan in motion to stop her before she went too far.

However, Liz was determined to wreak as much havoc as she could in the small timeframe she had.

With her mother dead, and Red to blame, she knew she had to take him out before he got to her.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.