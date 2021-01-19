Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did Morgan vote with her head or her heart?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7, her patient refused to follow her treatment plan, instead choosing to do things to extend his life.

Meanwhile, Lim was still out of it following her crash, but the staff tried to make sense of her predicament.

Elsewhere, Shaun came to an agreement with one of the interns about the way they he acted.

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.