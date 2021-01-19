Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 7

at .

Did Morgan vote with her head or her heart?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7, her patient refused to follow her treatment plan, instead choosing to do things to extend his life. 

A Dangerous Obsession/Tall - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Lim was still out of it following her crash, but the staff tried to make sense of her predicament. 

Elsewhere, Shaun came to an agreement with one of the interns about the way they he acted. 

Watch The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

Jordan: I couldn't help overhearing. Are you a venture capitalist?
Man: The only people who ask me if I'm a VC are people who are looking for a VC to invest in their project.

Shaun: We can't both shower at the same time, Lea. One of us would constantly be blocking the water stream from the other.
Lea: Oh, this isn't for purposes of cleanliness. I want to have sex with you.
Shaun: Oh. That is uncomfortable and inconvenient.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7 Photos

A Dangerous Obsession - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7
A Dangerous Obsession/Tall - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7
An Unusual Perspective - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7
Back on The Saddle - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7
Andrews' Latest Decision - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7
Moving Back In - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 4
  3. The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 7
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 7