Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 13 Episode 5

Did Kenya get some redemption?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 5, the housewives continued to bicker over a past development.

Did it allow Kenya to move on when she came clean about it?

Meanwhile, Porsha had to do damage control when some of her friends were left off the list of people invited to her party.

Elsewhere, Kandi struggled as Riley left to attend New York University.

