Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 13 Episode 6

Did Cynthia listen to her friends and family?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 6, Cynthia questioned whether to invite her father to the wedding.

However, Noelle seemed against the idea because of the past.

Meanwhile, Porsha questioned whether she was fine with Dennis attending an event that her co-stars would be at.

Elsewhere, a surprising twist pit two of the closest cast members against each other.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.