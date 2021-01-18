Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 13 Episode 6

at .

Did Cynthia listen to her friends and family?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 6, Cynthia questioned whether to invite her father to the wedding.

Shopping For Lingerie - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

However, Noelle seemed against the idea because of the past.

Meanwhile, Porsha questioned whether she was fine with Dennis attending an event that her co-stars would be at.

Elsewhere, a surprising twist pit two of the closest cast members against each other.

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

42 TV Celebrities Who've Spent Time in the Slammer
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  2. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13
  3. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 6
  4. Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 13 Episode 6