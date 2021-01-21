Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Reunion, Part One

Did Braunwyn get in trouble?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 15, tensions were at an all-time high after a season of high drama.

But Braunwyn was put in the hot seat over her comment that Gina should not be on the series.

Meanwhile, Kelly was put on blast for not taking COVID-19 seriously, but she had one word for the naysayers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.