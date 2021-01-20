Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 2

at .

Did Cain manage to prove he did everything right?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 2, his elective surgery patient returned with complications, leading to questions about whether he made all the right calls.

Mina's Secret - tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Mina and Raptor were at odds over how to deal with a new patient.

With their relationship starting to break down, they had to find a way to fix things before it was too late.

Watch The Resident Season 4 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Mina: Had we recklessly hopped into bed two years ago, who knows where we'd be right now?
AJ: Agreed.
Mina: And we will restrain ourselves in public to keep this whatever it is private?
AJ: Agreed.
Mina: Are you just going to agree with everything I say? Please tell me you aren't losing your edge, Andre Jeremiah? 
AJ: Oh, please. Losing my edge is the last thing you'd have to worry about Mina Okafor.

I feel like we've done the research and the results are in. Sex is better when you're married. 

Conrad

The Resident Season 4 Episode 2

The Resident Season 4 Episode 2 Photos

Navigating a New Relationship - The Resident Season 4 Episode 2
Mina's Secret - tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 2
AJ Conflicted - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 2
Fall of Logan Kim - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 2
Fanboy - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 2
Brotherhood - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 2
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 4
  3. The Resident Season 4 Episode 2
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 2