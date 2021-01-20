Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Cain manage to prove he did everything right?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 2, his elective surgery patient returned with complications, leading to questions about whether he made all the right calls.

Meanwhile, Mina and Raptor were at odds over how to deal with a new patient.

With their relationship starting to break down, they had to find a way to fix things before it was too late.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.