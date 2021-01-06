Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 5

at .

Did Kate make the right call?

On This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5, we revisited Kate's past as she questioned everything that happened to her when she was a teenager.

The. Best Path - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Randall's brush with viral fame found him making an unexpected discovery about his own past.

What did he do about it?

Elsewhere, Kevin debated the best path for his future following a string of bad things happening.

Watch This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

Kate: He was so cruel.
Toby: I want you to tell me his name.
Kate: Do you?
Toby: Yeah. I want you to tell me his name and then I want to find him and I want to kill him.
Kate: That's very sweet, but this is all in the past. He's in the past.
Toby: Is it? Cause if it was really in the past, then why did it take you four years to tell me about it?

Toby: So you're telling me that this boyfriend of yours...
Kate: Got me pregnant. Yeah. And I was nowhere near ready to be a mom. And I couldn't be tied to that guy forever. So I had an abortion. And it was the toughest decision I'd ever made in my life. And I don't regret it. But I made it alone and I did it alone.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5 Photos

Blast From the Past - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
The. Best Path - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
Concerned For Her Kids - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
Randall's Brush With Fame - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
An Unexpected Discovery - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
Confronting Her Past - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
  1. This Is Us
  2. This Is Us Season 5
  3. This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
  4. Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 5