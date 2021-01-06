Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did Kate make the right call?

On This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5, we revisited Kate's past as she questioned everything that happened to her when she was a teenager.

Meanwhile, Randall's brush with viral fame found him making an unexpected discovery about his own past.

What did he do about it?

Elsewhere, Kevin debated the best path for his future following a string of bad things happening.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.