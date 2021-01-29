Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did Walker manage to get through to his children?

On Walker Season 1 Episode 2, Cordell worried that his children had developed new routines with Liam.

Molly Hagen as Abeline Walker Season 1 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Captain James told Walker he needed to be recertified as a Ranger if he wanted to return to work.

However, new visions of Emma hindered his progress.

Elsewhere, Micki investigated a mysterious fire that took her on a wild goose chase.

Watch Walker Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Walker Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Why ya gettin' all day-drinky about it?

Geri

I know you're turnin' over questions in your head, but to that? At least you have an answer.

Geri

Walker Season 1 Episode 2

Walker Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Building a New Relationship - Walker Season 1 Episode 2
Making the Memories - Walker Season 1 Episode 2
Father Daughter Time - Walker Season 1 Episode 2
Family Memories - Walker Season 1 Episode 2
Break Time - Walker Season 1 Episode 2
Bar Chat - Walker Season 1 Episode 2
  1. Walker
  2. Walker Season 1
  3. Walker Season 1 Episode 2
  4. Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 2