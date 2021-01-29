Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Walker manage to get through to his children?

On Walker Season 1 Episode 2, Cordell worried that his children had developed new routines with Liam.

Meanwhile, Captain James told Walker he needed to be recertified as a Ranger if he wanted to return to work.

However, new visions of Emma hindered his progress.

Elsewhere, Micki investigated a mysterious fire that took her on a wild goose chase.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.