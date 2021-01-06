Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

Did Zoey find a way to grieve the loss of someone close to her?

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 picked up some time after the singer took an extended hiatus from the world.

Zoey discovers - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1

However, she quickly realized that there was more going on in the world than when she left.

With changes in her work and her personal life, she had to make a decision about the future.

Elsewhere, a startling return shocked everyone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Mo: Good morning.
David: Oh, is it morning because we don’t really understand the concept of time anymore.
Emily: But we are getting very comfortable with the concept of spit-up.

Zoey: Fine, we can do this. I can do this, right?
Mo: Are you kidding me? Of course, you can do this. You got this. Come on. OK, now put on something bright and uplifting because this all-black thing…
Zoey: Doesn’t work for me, does it?
Mo: No honey, you look like a sad Emma Stone Halloween costume.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 Photos

Zoey overwhelmed - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1
Tobin and Leif - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1
Simon - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1
George meets - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1
Tobin - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1
