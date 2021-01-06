Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Zoey find a way to grieve the loss of someone close to her?

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 picked up some time after the singer took an extended hiatus from the world.

However, she quickly realized that there was more going on in the world than when she left.

With changes in her work and her personal life, she had to make a decision about the future.

Elsewhere, a startling return shocked everyone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.