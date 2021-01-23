What to Watch: Charmed, Snowpiercer, Resident Alien

The CW continues rolling out its returning series, and Charmed is back, baby!

Snowpiercer returns to TNT, and Syfy releases what might be the funniest small-town alien mystery ever told with Resident Alien.

Find out what else we recommend this week below, and check back here nightly for a whole bunch of reviews!

Sunday, January 24

8/7c American Gods (Starz)

On the next episode of American Gods, the mystery of Allison's disappearance in Lakeside heats up, and Shadow can't shake his dreams, so he decides to find Bilquis for answers.

Wednesday continues his search for war gods, and he makes a rather perilous decision to visit his wife. Yep, that's happening!

And as if Laura's life wasn't odd enough, now that she's turned to dust, she's got a lot of other demons to sort through.

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

Impressed by the season premiere? Eager for more Ryan Wilder? You'll want to tune in this week!

Everyone's got a mission, and Gotham's caught in the crossfire once again.

Rats and Bats. Poisons and Plots. Let's see how Alice's new plan plays out with someone new in the Crimson Cowl!

9/8c Charmed (The CW)

After pulling off the ultimate reinvention during Charmed Season 2, it's time to see whether another hiatus will have been good for Maggie, Mel, and Macy when Charmed Season 3 debuts.

For the first time, the Charmed ones face a clear and present danger in the Faction, but will they manage to stay charmed and kicking at the end of the episode?

Monday, January 25

9/8c 9-1-1 Lone Star (FOX)

Tommy Vega has already made a hell of an impression and is an instant fan-favorite, but she's still having difficulty adjusting to the job and being away from her twin girls.

In the meantime, the 126 have their work cut out for them racing to save lives from, get this, LAVA, after a volcanic eruption.

And if that hasn't piqued your interest, then just wait until you see our crew have to save a woman trapped in her food truck from SCORPIONS!

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

All aboard for a thrilling return to the world of Wilford and the survivors of the Snowpiercer revolution.

With a third season renewal already in the bag, settle in to discover how Layton deals with handling Snowpiercer's new government in the face of Mr. Wilford's miraculous return from the dead. And in the form of Sean Freakin' Bean, no less!

Speaking of a return from the dead, Melanie was outside, not knowing her daughter had also survived The Freeze when we last left them. How will THAT news hit her?

Tuesday, January 26

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Can Malcolm go a single day without facing some form of trauma? Heck no! The team's latest case takes Malcolm to his alma mater, where the headmaster was murdered, and the school looks like a house of horrors, so obviously, some bad things happened there.

The suspect list is long, the kids are creepy, and returning to the place drudges up some traumatic memories for Malcolm.

Meanwhile, our favorite serial-killer dad in a cardigan sweater is hell-bent on escaping Claremont with the help of Friar Pete, and he may succeed. Let's be real, this is one exodus we're secretly looking forward to happening, and we're definitely rooting for Martin.

Wednesday, January 24

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

After a brief hiatus, Chicago PD leaps into action with a twisted case that involves the murder of a cop.

We’ll also get some clarity on those personal cliffhangers!

Will Burgess decide to give parenthood another try? What does the kiss mean for Halstead and Upton's relationship? Tune in to find out!

10/9c For Life (ABC)

Buckle your seatbelts, For Life Fanatics. No, the series hasn't opted to skirt around the pandemic.

On the first installment of the season, Aaron enlists the help of Safiyah when he learns the rapid rates that COVID-19 is spreading throughout the prison. And he isn't Aaron if he's not willing to help out.

Meanwhile, with Aaron, her daughter, and her newborn grandson, Marie has to decide if she's willing to put herself and her family at risk by going all-in working at the hospital and treating COVID patients.

10/9 Resident Alien (Syfy)

Wednesdays at 10 are kind of crowded, but I'm going to beg you to take a look at Resident Alien on Syfy.

It's one of the funniest things to his television in ages, but there's also an underlying mystery that keeps the show zipping along.

The cast is incredible, bringing their best to the production. And Corey Reynolds from The Closer is funny as hell! Who knew?

Join me weekly as we cover this gem. And we'll have a few interviews to get it started, too! Check out the first seven minutes now.

Thursday, January 28

8/7c Walker (The CW)

It looks like Walker is having a hard time getting back into the swing of things. He's not focusing on family, and his job is suffering, too.

Also eating him alive is the very thing he ran away from -- Emily's death. He still wants answers.

Check out the trailer for the second episode of this new show on The CW.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

After a meandering premiere, Legacies Season 3 Episode 2 kicks into high gear as the Super Squad battles to save one of their own from a devastating death.

Loyalties are tested, but who will still be alive when the latest threat comes to pass?

Check out the latest trailer to find out!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.