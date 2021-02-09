9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Future Tense

That didn't exactly end with a cliffhanger, but it sure did feel like one in a lot of ways.

The Buckley family has secrets, and as Maddie gets closer to starting her own family, she's ready to start exposing those secrets. And we can gather from conversations in 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 3 that one secret will shake Buck to his core. And he won't even see it coming.

9-1-1 continues rocking and rolling this season, further cementing its status as one of the best scripted dramas on television today.

After three seasons, we're finally digging deeper into the family life of Evan Buckley, and quite frankly, it's about time. Seeing as how we have two Buckley's on the show, it makes sense that we would eventually meet the parents and dive into their dynamics.

Since Maddie came on the scene, she and Buck have been close, but it's never been like they were the closest of siblings or the best of friends.

And it was fairly obvious they weren't close with their parents, considering they've barely been mentioned in the past, and both siblings have been through their fair share of trauma through the years that you'd think your parents would be around for.

Now we've got some more information to add to our Evan Buckley cheat sheet, in the form of Maddie and his parents lying to the man for his whole life.

What that lie is, we don't yet know. It's probably a good thing that Buck has been seeing someone and has developed a strong therapeutic rapport because this secret is undoubtedly going to cause him a lot of pain.

No matter how big or how small the lie, Buck is going to be hurt by the fact the top three people in his life meant to protect him have been keeping something from him.

For her part, Maddie seems to harbor some guilt, but, curiously, her first move is to seemingly tell Chimney about the Buckley secrets and not Buck himself. But again, seeing as how we still don't know what the secret is, it may not be hers to tell.

While Chimney had his moments of self-doubt in 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 2, Maddie had hers after she talked to Buck and had some moments of clarity about the kind of person she is and what kind of parent she could be.

Both Maddie and Chimney will show up every day for their daughter and be the best versions of themselves to help their little girl grow into the best version of herself.

And while neither one of them had the best family life growing up, they know what it means to be family, and they know what it means to extend love.

Maddie: I think you're gonna be a really great dad.

Chimney: I'm gonna try.

Maddie: Maybe that's all we can do.

Permalink: Maybe that's all we can do.

And that right there puts them ahead of the curve.

Speaking of parenthood, Hen is balancing it with her full-time job and medical school, and how she's finding time to sleep is anyone's guess.

Hen piled her plate pretty high, and her brash lab partner is the one that got her thinking about whether or not she was going to really be able to pull it all off.

If there's anyone who can balance it all and thrive, it's Hen. But it's also normal for her to be sick and tired of being sick and tired.

Sydney had a bad attitude, plain and simple. And that attitude and the things she said to Hen were like every terrible person and every horrible thing that Hen had heard her whole life rolled into one.

In all facets of Hen's life, she has had to fight for the right to sit at the table. She's had to fight for the right to be thought of as deserving to be where she is—always fighting twice as hard for half as much.

She was accepted into medical school, same as Sydney, and yet she was finding herself having to explain that she was not only worthy of being there but going to stick it out.

You very rarely see Hen completely lose her cool, but Sydney hit that nerve that had Hen ready to curse her outright on the front porch.

It was fairly obvious there was something deeper going on with the young woman, and her story was devastating. She has all the passion in the world, but pushing Hen away as a mentor and confidante is a mistake.

There is no greater ally to have on your side than Henrietta Wilson.

Athena was back on the beat, and the bank robbery case she worked was peak 2021 and COVID chaos. Not only was the man hard to identify due to his mask, but he was also making his getaways in rideshare vehicles.

Raymond: What? How'd you find me?

Athena: Welcome to the future, Raymond. Turns out, there's an app for that.

Permalink: Welcome to the future, Raymond. Turns out, there's an app for that.

He was not the brightest criminal because he seemed utterly oblivious to the fact that those apps store your personal information.

From the outside, Athena seems like she's adjusting well, but her decision to discontinue therapy had Bobby none too pleased and feels like something that will be revisited in the future.

Athena doesn't need a babysitter, she's right, but she could use the support as she continues to acclimate to life after the attack.

Odds and Ends

Buck, Eddie, and Hen are headed to Texas! Seeing how they fit in with TK, Owen, and the rest of the Lone Star crew will be a treat for all the 9-1-1 fans!

Eddie's complete fear of Hildy and Buck and Christopher playing a trick on him while also gifting him with a new coffeemaker is the kind of cute domestic things we like to see from the best friends.

Speaking of Eddie, what is his storyline going to be this season? Everyone has SOMETHING going on, and Eddie is just kind of…existing.

The parasite in the eye was somehow one of the worst rescues this show has ever had. Imagining a worm hatching in your eye and then just swimming around in there until one day you start to go blind.

After a fast-paced premiere, this was a much slower hour that allowed us to get in some personal time with our favorites. And it was nice to check in with them and have the rescues be more in the background.

At least for one hour.

What do you think the Buckley's have been hiding from Buck?

Are you sensing friction to come between Athena and Bobby?

Do you think Hen has too much on her plate?

