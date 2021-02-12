A Wild Year on Earth Exclusive Clip: Hawk Chicks Take Their First Flights!

Have you been keeping up with BBC America's A Wild Year on Earth?

If not, then you're missing out!

The six-part series narrated by Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey) launched in January as part of the weekly programming event Wonderstruck, celebrating the elegance and power of our planet.

Throughout the series, Carmichael reveals how the natural world and its creatures are connected to the Earth’s seasonal patterns, from melting icebergs in the Arctic, to one of the largest Asian elephant congregations in India, and across the seas to the annual coral spawning on the Great Barrier Reef.

The addictive series offers a look at animals in the wild, providing cutting edge footage. Simply put, it's the perfect escapism TV.

A new episode airs Saturday, February 13th at 8:00 p.m ET/PT as part of Wonderstruck on BBC America.

Saturday's all-new episode, “A Time of Migration,” is set in the month of July. The Arctic ice sheets thaw and crash as ice moves towards the shore during iceberg calving season.

Summer on the Arctic island of Svalbard sees migrating seabirds revel in rich ice-melt waters while a cunning Arctic fox adopts season-specific hunting strategies.

BBC America offered up an exclusive clip that shows hawk chicks taking their first flights, and yes, it's as beautiful as you would expect.

Have a look below.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Have you been keeping up to speed with the series?

If you've missed any episodes, they should be available on-demand.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.