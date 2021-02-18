AMC at TCA: Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer, Creepshow Renewed, & More

It was a big day for AMC at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The event was virtual, which has become the norm in the industry due to the pandemic, but there was a wealth of news across the AMC Networks banner.

AMC dropped our first trailer of Kevin Can F**k Himself, featuring Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy, and it did not disappoint.

Kevin Can F*** Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife.

Kevin Can F*** Himself looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes.

Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.

The cast also includes Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as the titular cable guy, Kevin, Mary Hollis Inboden (The Righteous Gemstones) as neighbor Patty, and Alex Bonifer (Superstore) as Patty’s hubby/Kevin’s best bud.

The eight-episode series is slated to launch this summer on AMC and AMC+, and the trailer is below.

Meanwhile, AMC Networks-owned streamer, Shudder, has picked ip a third season of its high-flying anthology series Creepshow.

The network also announced that the second season will receive its premiere on April 1.

“During our Season 2 production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet,” said executive producer and showrunner Greg Nicotero.

“I’m incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year.”

Shudder has ordered a scripted anthology series that will showcase Black horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters.

Attached writers currently include husband-and-wife team Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes, writer and illustrator Ezra C. Daniels, novelist Victor LaValle, and journalist Al Letson.

“When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realized there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager.

“While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters.”

Sid Gentle Films Ltd, AMC and Alibi today announce the greenlight of the new modern-day Faustian thriller Ragdoll, based on the novel by Daniel Cole.

The project will air on AMC in the United States and Alibi in the UK. The pitch black and darkly witted thriller will be adapted into six parts, with a writing team led by Freddy Syborn (Ms Marvel, Bad Education).

Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the ‘Ragdoll’.

Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Wolf, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds.

The 'Ragdoll Killer' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Wolf’s name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll also captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalisation and trauma. Filming will commence in Spring 2021 around London and air in late 2021.

Freddy Syborn says; “I hope Ragdoll will be a visually exciting, darkly funny thriller in which the personal is the political. Above all, I hope our characters can make you laugh, then break your heart.”

Sally Woodward Gentle, Executive Producer, Sid Gentle Films says; “I am so excited that we are embarking on this twisty and sophisticated piece with Freddy and the team. AMC have already proved themselves to be brilliant partners and we can’t wait to work with Alibi.”

Dan McDermott, AMC Networks’ President, Original Programming and Co-President of AMC Studios says; “We have enjoyed and been impressed with Sid Gentle Films during our partnership on Killing Eve, so we jumped at the opportunity to work with them again on Ragdoll."

"This dark yet comedic project written by the talented Freddy has the makings of a fast-paced yet cerebral thriller featuring the premium storytelling and compelling characters viewers expect from AMC.”

