Better Call Saul Final Season Pushed to 2022 - What About Killing Eve?

Fans of Better Call Saul still have some time to wait for the sixth and final season, it has been announced.

Per Deadline, production is set to begin next month, but the show will not see the light of day until the first quarter of 2022.

AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll told the outlet on Friday during a conference call to discuss the financial results of the final quarter of 2020.

What's more, Killing Eve does not have a definite return date after production was postponed due to the pandemic last year.

Carroll explained that he would have more clarity on when the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-led drama will be back on the air.

While many AMC Network shows are struggling to deliver fresh content, The Walking Dead is forging ahead, with the beloved zombie smash set to continue its 10th season this weekend and production already underway on its 11th -- and final -- season.

Better Call Saul is no stranger to hefty delays with almost two years between Better Call Saul Season 4 and Better Call Saul Season 5, but this time the longer wait than usual is due to the pandemic.

"From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story ... and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end," showrunner Peter Gould revealed at TCA when the final season was announced.

"We're going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes."

"Green-lighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios at the time.

"But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding."

"It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which — five seasons in — continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today.

"We congratulate [co-creator] Vince [Gilligan], Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

Breaking Bad went out with a lot of fanfare, so it will be exciting to see if Better Call Saul manages to stick the landing.

What are your thoughts on the delay?

Are you eager for these shows to return?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.