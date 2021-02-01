Big Brother's Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Are Engaged

Big Brother alums Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are in it for the long haul.

The duo, who fell in love during Big Brother Season 20, have announced that they are engaged.

Crispen and Rummans shared photos of the proposal, which took place on the beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

"The greatest day of my life. WE’RE ENGAGED!" Crispen wrote alongside his photos.

"[Angela] You make everyday (sic) seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I’ll love you to infinity and beyond."

Rummans wrote the following on her own post.

"YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time," she wrote before announcing the date of the engagement.

1.10.2021 “If it’s meant to be, it’ll be”.

"Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives," she added.

"For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds. He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever, watch how it all went down on our YouTube. Also grab the Kleenex’s. Link in bio."

Crispen and Rummans were drawn to each other the moment they walked into the house in 2018.

They connected after realizing that they were from the same area and worked together the entire season.

Crispen returned to the game last year as part of the controversial All-Stars season, something that was tough for the reality star.

"We are literally inseparable. Like, since the day we met in the Big Brother house, we have spent less than 10 days apart," Crispen said to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the season debut.

"And we do everything together, from traveling to our business to literally just eating every meal. We do every single thing together. ...To be torn apart like this is like, it's not easy. But we both know it's for a reason."

The couple has kept fans up to date with their life post-Big Brother, and it's clear from their social media accounts that they are very much in love.

Big Brother probably has a bigger success rate at making long-lasting couples than shows like The Bachelor.

