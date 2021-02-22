Brandi Redmond Announces Departure From The Real Housewives of Dallas

The revolving door at Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise continues to spin.

Brandi Redmond, who has been with The Real Housewives of Dallas since its 2016 debut, has confirmed she will not be back next season.

The announcement comes just a week after she gave birth to baby number four.

“Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me,” she opened her exit announcement on Instagram.

“I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul.

"I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires," she continued.

"We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more.

"Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart [sic] of my journey these past few years."

"I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending [sic] and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers," she concluded her message.

News of her departure actually comes a year later than expected.

A racially insensitive video of her mocking Asians resurfaced online in 2020 after having been posted on her Instagram Story in 2017.

“They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty," she said in the video.

"The reaction of people was to cancel me, that I was a horrible person, a horrible mother," Brandi said of the incident on the the Season 5 premiere earlier this year.

"I went away for treatment because I was suicidal. I had so much guilt and shame. I needed help."

I was willing to end my life, because I felt like that's what I should do," she added at the time.

"I'm extremely sorry for my actions and the pain that I caused people. I'm putting that pain back on myself because I'm ashamed."

Stephanie Hollman, who is now the only original star on the series, wrote the following in response to the exit announcement.

“I love you so much and you deserve to be happy,” she wrote.

“Brandi I love you so much you have my support on whatever you decide lucky to have you as a real friend,” said Kary Brittingham.

“Love you! May God continue to bless you and your family," D'Andra Simmons responded.

It's unclear whether Brandi will appear for the rest of the season that is currently airing on Bravo, or if she will exit midseason.

