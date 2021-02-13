Bring On Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2! Please Add THIS, Too!

When Netflix announced that they would be remaking the animated series, Winx Club, and turning it into a live-action show on Netflix, social media was abuzz.

Not only did the reboot change the race of the cartoon's POC characters, but they also left out characters who were vital to the show. The series ended up getting mixed reviews by critics and viewers, so it's unclear whether a second season is in the cards.

If Fate gets renewed, we made a list of things that need to be added to the series to get us fully on board with this reboot.

The Real Flora

Flora wasn't just white-washed, but she was also renamed. Terra and Flora have the same powers and a similar personality, which makes it appear as though her name change was a way to avoid backlash for the casting decision.

Terra mentions that she has a cousin named Flora in the reboot, meaning that Flora is supposedly out in the universe somewhere. This is a formal request for Fate to bring the real Flora in next season. Terra doesn't hit the same.

A Musa And Riven Romance

Musa and Riven's off and on romance was a fan-favorite aspect of the original series. While all the other fairies and specialists had relatively stable relationships, Musa and Riven were much more complicated.

Riven was cold, closed off, and found himself on the wrong side of things on more than one occasion. His connection with Musa was often the only thing that kept him on a solid path.

Musa and Riven only shared one scene in Fate, but they had more chemistry in two minutes than the actual couples had throughout the entire show. There's no doubt that their connection needs to be built upon and explored.

Tecna Introduced

Tecna's absence is a question that the show never answered. Seeing how she was one of the Winx Club's leading members, it's hard not to be curious why Fate chose not to include her.

Her technology-based abilities aren't something that the show is looking to incorporate, but that doesn't mean she couldn't have done something else. Musa didn't keep her musical powers, so why was Tecna the only one who was snubbed?

Actual Transformations

The lack of transformations is by far the biggest let down of the series. The girls sprouting wings was always the most exciting part of every episode, and Fate tried to write it off by saying that transformation magic has been lost. So, find it?

Bloom does something in the last episode of the season, but we're not sure what it is. She hovered in the air for a minute, and there was some fire. That's the extent of it.

While it's probably difficult to recreate what happened in the cartoon, whatever this was was laughable. If the live-action isn't going to do it right, they shouldn't do it at all.

A Stella And Bloom Friendship

The friendship between Bloom and Stella was the heart of The Winx Club. The show opened with Bloom inadvertently saving Stella's life and Stella realizing that Bloom had magic powers lying dormant since she was a baby.

The two immediately hit it off and become joint at the hip for the entirety of the series. In the live-action, what goes down is pretty much the complete opposite.

On Fate, Stella and Bloom don't just start on the wrong foot. Stella's rude to everyone, and she doesn't have a good reason for it. She and Bloom rarely had scenes together, and when they did, it was primarily due to them both being interested in the same guy. This friendship needs to be fixed ASAP!

Icy, Darcy, and Stormy

Beatrix isn't a bad character, but she has nothing on the witches of Cloud Tower. Icy, Darcy, and Stormy were unique, and their constant antics always kept the Winx girls on their toes.

Do witches even exist in Fate? It's hard to tell, given that transformations were what separated the witches from the fairies. Alfea, Red Fountain, and Cloud Tower were all combined into one school, and it simply isn't flying.

The Rest Of The Specialists

Only two of the six specialists have been featured in the reboot. While it's understandable to leave out Helia and Nabu, as they weren't introduced until later in the show, Brandon and Timmy were a part of the series from day one.

Timmy's most prominent role was Tecna's love interest, and if they're not going to feature her, it's not shocking that they didn't feature her boyfriend. But Brandon was necessary because of his relationship with Stella and how he tied into Sky's identity.

Sky and Brandon switched names so Sky would have a chance to live like an average person rather than a prince. That plot slowly unraveled through Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1, creating their conflict with Bloom and Stella. Leaving Brandon out and glossing over this storyline feels like a missed opportunity.

Over to you, TV Fanatics!

What did you think of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1? Are you hoping for a renewal?

Is there anything you want to see in a potential second season?

Let us know in the comments section down below!

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.