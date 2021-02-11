Brooklyn Nine-Nine to End With Truncated Season 8

It's officially the end of the line for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

NBC has announced that the beloved series, which cheated death after its FOX cancellation, will conclude after its forthcoming eighth season.

What's more, the final season has been postponed to the 2021-22 TV season, meaning it will have been off the air for at least 18 months between seasons.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” said executive producer Dan Goor.

“When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons,” Goor’s statement continues.

“They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world."

"Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers."

"I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Several episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine had been written last year ahead of police brutality protests following the killing of George Floyd.

It was later revealed that those episodes had been scrapped, and the future of the series was left in doubt.

"Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash,” Crews said to Access Daily.

“We have to start over. Right now, we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

"We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.

"We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

B99 tells the story of the 99th Precinct and their unique characters like the talented and immature detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), and Sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews).

Brooklyn Nine-Nine started its life on FOX, but was canceled in 2018 after five season.

NBC later stepped into the ring to pick up the show as fans blasted the decision to end the series on social media.

"This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can't thank you -- or @NBC -- enough. #Brooklyn99," Goor tweeted at the time.

"Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but .... NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!! Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!"

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt at the time of the pickup.

“Mike Schur, Dan Goor and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

NBC has already announced that Superstore will end with its current season, but has several new comedies in the pipeline, including The Kenan Show and Young Rock, which are set to premiere later this month.

