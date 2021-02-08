Chicago Fire, PD, and Med to Host Virtual One Chicago Fan Event

Have you ever wanted to get an all-access pass to the One Chicago universe?

If the answer to the above is yes, then NBC has the event for you:

One Chicago Day!

The big event goes live Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the NBC OneChicago YouTube Channel.

What's more, the event is free, streaming to viewers everywhere.

The one-hour fan event to include actor-guided set tours, cast trivia games, social giveaways, and more bonus content trivia games and never before experiences with cast members:

David Eigenberg from Chicago Fire hosts a trivia game featuring actors from all three shows. Pretty cool, right?

But that's not all.

Fan-favorite themed videos from YouTube will be highlighted throughout the event, along with new videos featuring cast members dishing on behind-the-scenes secrets, never-heard-before experiences with fellow cast members, and their first-ever lines from the series.

Yep, there's more!

Chicago show set tours:

Join Chicago P.D.’s LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago Med’s Nick Gehlfuss, and Chicago Fire’s Kara Killmer for personally guided tours of their sets.

Bonus content and fan giveaways: Never-before shared content from the cast will be featured on the @OneChicago social accounts throughout the day.

Lucky fans will also be treated to custom “One Chicago” premium jackets featuring all three Chicago show logos.

@NBCOneChicago will identify super fans from the comments, community tab, and social platforms to surprise and delight with the jacket.

Given that all three shows have aired rather sporadically of late, this is a nice way to get a lasting dose of one of the most successful franchises in the world.

Fans of One Chicago have had to wait much longer for their beloved shows due to the pandemic.

Their previous seasons were all cut short, and their current seasons are set to run 15 episodes apiece.

The good news is that they will all be around for at least another two years, thanks to a landmark three-season renewals they obtained last season.

Hey, NBC knows when they have a winner, and this franchise has helped them win Wednesdays in some of the key demos in recent years.

What are your thoughts on the event?

Will you join in the fun, or would you prefer to tune in for fresh episodes when they return to the schedule?

Hit the comments, One Chicago fans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.